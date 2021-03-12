VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission's annual tree sale continues.
The sale mission is to encourage residents to plant trees in honor of the City of Valdosta’s designation as a Tree City USA, commission members said in a statement. It is the ninth year the commission has offered trees at wholesale prices.
"We have compiled a list of trees in hopes of accommodating various interests as well as availability of space," commission members said. "This year the options will include Bracken’s Brown Beauty Magnolia, Claudia Wannamaker Magnolia, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Dawn Redwood, Tea Olive Fortunes, Overcup Oak, Willow Oak and Winged Elm."
“Planting a tree is a hope for a future, a better future” said Jacob Eckwahl, chairman of the Valdosta Tree Commission. “In light of the COVID pandemic that we have experienced, now would be a great time to commemorate the life of someone that you knew or loved that may have passed away as a result of COVID or any other reason this past year.”
Each of the options offered during the annual tree sale are wholesale price and the Valdosta Tree Commission does not make any profit, commission members said. The event is "simply a way for the community to have access to a great quality yet affordable tree."
Commissioners say there are limited quantities.
– Bracken’s Brown Beauty Magnolia 30” ht– 5 gallon $14.
– Claudia Wannamaker Magnolia 30” ht- 5 gallon $14.
– Sweetbay Magnolia 5’ ht – gallon $13.25.
– Dawn Redwood 5’ ht. - 5 gallon $13.50.
– Tea Olive Fortunes 4’ ht- 5 gallon $12.
– Overcup Oak 6’ ht. - 5 gallon $12.
– Willow Oak 6’ ht. – 5 gallon $12.
– Winged Elm 7’ ht. – 5 gallon $12.75.
Checks should be made payable to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by March 17 to Amy Hall, c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, P.O. Box 1125, Valdosta, Ga. 31603. Include phone number and tree order with check. Purchased trees may be picked up at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College horticulture program greenhouses, 4089 Val Tech Road, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 27.
For additional information, call Amy Hall, (229) 561-5173 or Starr Page, (229) 251-0792.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.