VALDOSTA – Lendedu recently ranked Valdosta as one of the best positioned cities for economic advancement in the new decade.
Analyzing a variety of socioeconomic factors deemed important for economic success in the new decade such as recent income growth, population changes and educational attainment levels for 400 cities in the United States, Valdosta ranked No. 149 specifically, city officials said.
“While most list these days are reviewing the previous decade, it's great to have one that makes us think into the future as we approach the 2020s. I am proud to see Valdosta recognized as we are prepared for an economic boom in the next 10 years,” Mayor John Gayle said. “We have seen tremendous growth in our community just in the past year through new industries and current industry expansions”
“This ranking is reflective of the partnerships of organizations that provide education and skill development, job creation and retention, industry recruitment and all the other key ingredients that promote our economic vitality here in Valdosta Lowndes County,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Our community has a lot of momentum heading into 2020.”
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority announced more than 350 new jobs in 2019 with a capital investment of more than $174 million into the community, city officials said. Companies who located or expanded in the community include Ace Electric, Arglass, Better Way Products and CJB Applied Technologies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.