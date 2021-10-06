VALDOSTA — USA National Miss is seeking young women ages 4-25 to compete at the Miss Georgia Pageant, Jan. 14-16, at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center.
Winners in various age categories will advance with fees paid to the national USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant in Hollywood, Fla., next summer for the chance to win college scholarships and a prize package worth more than $100,000 for each national winner, organizers said in a statement.
"USA National Miss is an award-winning national pageant organization that provides young women an unmeasurable experience, leaving them inspired and empowered, and helps them gain confidence and life skills to become tomorrow’s leaders," organizers said.
The Georgia pageant is the official preliminary competition to advance to nationals. Contestants will compete in evening gown, runway and interview to win the coveted title of Miss Georgia.
"As one of the most prestigious and recognized national pageant organizations in the country, USA National Miss is an award-winning pageant program for young women ages 4-25," organizers said. "Awarding college scholarships as well as a national prize package worth over $100,000 for each national winner, USA National Miss hosts state pageants in states across America with the national finals being held in Hollywood, Fla., each summer."
For more information on USA National Miss, go to www.usanationalmiss.com and follow social accounts at @usanationalmiss. For more information on the Georgia pageant, visit www.usanationalmissgeorgia.com or email usanmgeorgia@gmail.com.
