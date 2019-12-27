VALDOSTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta tied its all-time low unemployment rate in November.
Valdosta made gains in jobs, employed residents and labor force in November, according to preliminary numbers across the four-county metropolitan statistical area.
“This November, we had great job numbers across the board,” Butler said. “The state had an all-time low unemployment rate and many of our local communities set records, too. Overall, it was quite a spectacular month when it comes to the jobs report.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in November to 2.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points, state officials said. The nation also grew its labor force by 40,000, increased employment by 83,000 and added more 266,000 jobs
Georgia’s unemployment rate fell in November by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3%. That rate is the lowest since the federal government began keeping records in 1976, state officials said.
Rates fell across all 11 of Georgia’s 14 MSAs. Eleven set or tied a record for lowest rate ever, state officials said.
In Valdosta, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points — tying an all-time low at 2.9% in November. A year ago, the rate was 3.5%.
The labor force increased in November by 100 to reach 65,045. That number is down by 246 from the total of November 2018, state officials said.
Jobs increased for Valdosta during the month by 300, coming in at 58,100. When compared to the same time last year, Valdosta gained 800 jobs.
Valdosta ended November with 63,172 employed residents. The number increased by 281 in November and was up by 147 over the November 2018 total.
The number of unemployment claims went up in November by about 6% but were down by 3% from the same period last year.
The four-county MSA includes Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 523 active job postings in metro Valdosta for November.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other Georgia Department of Labor services for job seekers and employers and to connect on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.