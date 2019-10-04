Valdosta theater doesn't fear 'Joker' violence

VALDOSTA — Moviegoers are hoping the Joker won't be wild this weekend.
"Joker," a movie focusing on Batman's infamous arch-enemy, a.k.a. the Clown Prince of Crime, opens across the country this weekend, including at Valdosta Cinemas GTX.
Many theaters and law enforcement agencies in other areas are concerned about the potential for violence connected with the movie, thanks to a spate of online threats.
The root of the threats is in a 2012 mass shooting at a theater in Aurora, Colo., at a midnight showing of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises."
According to federal officials, the shooter had dyed his hair red and called himself "the Joker." The suspect, James Holmes, was convicted of 24 counts of first-degree murder and 140 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.
As the new movie opens, some theaters are adding extra security, while at least one cinema chain has banned costumes for "Joker" showings.
At Valdosta Cinemas GTX, there are no plans for extra security, said assistant manager Chiquitra Flucas.
"We don't have a concern ... We don't see a threat," she said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.