Valdosta teen arrested after gun incident

VALDOSTA — A gunfire incident sent a Valdosta man to jail Friday, according to police Monday.
At 2:31 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East Park Avenue on a report that a man pointed a gun at a family member, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A woman told police the suspect pointed a handgun at her, then pointed it up and fired several rounds into the sky. The woman said she and the suspect had been in an argument before the gunfire. No one was hurt, police said.
The suspect left the scene once the woman called 911; he had been previously told by police not to return to that location, the statement said.
Later that evening, the suspect returned to the incident location and officers were able to detain him.
Tavares Askew, 18, of Valdosta was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on misdemeanor charges of pointing a gun at another, reckless conduct and criminal trespass after notice, according to the statement.
“This incident could have ended much worse. We are very thankful for the victim’s quick actions in this case,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
