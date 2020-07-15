VALDOSTA – “Education can be replaced but the life of a child can never be replaced.”
Edward Mobley, a Valdosta High School teacher, was one of three teachers who spoke Tuesday evening at the Valdosta Board of Education meeting.
His quote summed up the teachers' views: They prefer a virtual school reopening instead of a traditional start to a new school year.
Pamela Childress, a fellow Valdosta High teacher, spoke of a recent 2020 graduate who was on the debate team she leads. The former student, who Childress added was a healthy athlete, tested positive and has been suffering the effects of COVID.
“Age does not guarantee safety,” Childress said.
Valdosta City Schools changed the start date of classes Tuesday evening. The new school year will start Sept. 8, the day after the Labor Day, for city schools. Classes were originally scheduled to start Aug. 6. The change does not affect teachers beginning pre-planning July 30, school officials said.
The later start date means the cancellation of fall break, school officials said. The school year will still end May 21.
The Valdosta Board of Education voted prior to the public participation portion of the meeting, when the teachers spoke. Teachers had planned to call for a delayed start date.
Teacher Jessica Whilly said she appreciates the delay but reiterated to the board she prefers school be virtual for at least the first nine weeks.
Her concern lies not only in the safety of students, but in the safety of the family members of students and the difficulty for teachers to navigate in this environment.
Earlier in the meeting, Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason referred to the Valdosta City Schools reopening plan. The plan calls for mandatory masks for teachers, social distancing, enhanced cleaning measures and allows parents to select either a virtual or traditional start.
As of the meeting Tuesday, 19% of students have signed up for virtual learning. Valdosta City Schools has one Chromebook for each student and teacher in its district.
The plans have stated students would not be required to wear masks though it would be “strongly recommended.” However, Cason said board members should review making masks mandatory for students.
“I talked to two physicians and both suggested we strongly consider requiring masks,” Cason said. “However, one physician said the younger children would have difficulty wearing a mask.”
Cason elaborated that “younger children” would likely refer to pre-K through second or third grade.
Board member Warren Lee expressed his desire to steer away from mandatory masks for students as he sees it as an additional burden on teachers.
The board did not take action Tuesday on requiring students wear masks.
The popular back to school school supply giveaway is still planned for Aug. 1. It will look a bit different with parents and students remaining in cars and driving by the Valdosta city multipurpose room for collection. The event will also be first come, first served this year versus the appointment system used in the past.
The board unanimously approved a tentative budget. The budget was previously discussed Monday during the city schools finance committee meeting and shows no cuts, no furlough days and no benefit changes for Valdosta City Schools faculty and staff.
The next meeting of the Valdosta Board of Education is a work session scheduled for July 28. Valdosta City Schools is continuing to live-stream all meetings via its Facebook page.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
