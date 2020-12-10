VALDOSTA – A person doesn't have to be born a Wildcat to become one and nobody embodies that spirit better than Nicole Anderson, Valdosta City Schools' Teacher of the Year .
Hailing from California, Anderson has taught in cities such as Los Angeles and Atlanta before finding herself in Valdosta for her husband's work.
Eighteen years later, she can be found on the sidelines of football games, cheering on her former students and soaking in the welcoming environment she's grown to love.
“I was instantly in a family environment,” Anderson said of entering work at S.L. Mason Elementary School. “It was so supportive.”
Her love for the system, and her love of education, certainly didn't go unnoticed when it came time for nominations.
S.L. Mason Principal Kevin Daw explained in his recommendation letter that Anderson “wears many hats” as an employee at the school, including serving as a member of the school-wide leadership team, public relations coordinator, Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl coach and a leader for WSLM News Team.
“Mrs. Anderson has continually demonstrated a sincere passion for education while ensuring her students are challenged daily,” Daw stated in his letter. “She has consistently demonstrated a professional demeanor that serves as a role model for other educators.”
Jennifer M. Alvarez, director of professional learning and advanced programs, echoed similar sentiments in her recommendation of Anderson.
“Mrs. Anderson teaches students to strive for excellence and respect each other. She also gracefully models many characteristics that we want for our students long after they leave our classrooms: passion, love for new learning, honesty, loyalty and integrity.”
As part of the application process, Anderson had to fill out a lengthy application; one she stated she sat down and thought carefully over as the questions ranged from her teaching philosophy to her education concerns.
Anderson wants her lessons to transcend the classroom and leave students with something they can truly carry with them throughout their lives.
“The lessons that make the biggest impact are those that get students thinking and making connections to the real world. I want my students to see that what they are learning in my classroom is relevant and that they can make a difference through their lives. They need to know that they can have a meaningful contribution to the world,” Anderson wrote in her application.
Of course, with a global pandemic, her educational concern focused on the arrival of COVID-19 and its effects on both students and staff.
However, Anderson said she feels Valdosta City Schools, where she has two sons of her own enrolled, handled the pandemic well by giving parents options and making them feel safe.
Notably on the application, Anderson had to share what her message would be should she win, and for her, it's all about grace.
“On my desk there is a sticky note with the letters EGR, they stand for Extra Grace Required. It is there to remind me that when working with children and adults, extra grace is often required. Grace is the act of forgiving and accepting of others who have made mistakes. For them to learn and grow, to not live in shame, regret or fear,” she said.
Anderson will continue to grace the halls of S.L. Mason Elementary for years to come, she said, as her heart lies in the classroom and she can't see herself ever wanting to leave.
