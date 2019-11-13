Valdosta taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

VALDOSTA — A woman was arrested following a robbery attempt late Tuesday, according to Valdosta police.
At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Blitch Street to a report of an armed robbery, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A taxi driver told officers he picked up two passengers, male and female. Once the suspects got into his vehicle, the woman pulled a gun on him and demanded money, according to the statement. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and ran, police said.
A description of the suspects was sent to area law-enforcement agencies, and a Georgia State Patrol trooper detained a woman who matched the description, the statement said. The trooper found a gun which connected her to the robbery, and the taxi driver confirmed she was one of the offenders, police said.
Amelia Hall, 19, of Valdosta is charged with felony armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the statement. She was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“This is a great example of our local law-enforcement agencies working together, to ensure dangerous offenders are quickly taken off the streets,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
The case is still investigation and further charges are pending. Anyone with any information should contact the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
