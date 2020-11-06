Valdosta Symphony Orchestra ready for second concert

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is ready for its second concert since the start of the pandemic – again, a mix of a live performance and a recorded show.
"It was so gratifying to be able to perform in October," said Howard Hsu, VSO conductor and music director. "We realized that most of us hadn't been onstage together since our February concert."
The concert is open live to a limited audience and it will be available to people purchasing access to it as a video stream likely next week.
"Currently we have to limit our audience size to about 122 people, but during our first concert, the audience was extremely enthusiastic," Hsu said. "The VSO is so grateful for the support of our patrons, our community and VSU. Whether ticketholders choose to attend in person or view the concert online, we are thankful for their support."
The orchestra will continue COVID-19-related protocols similar to the first concert this fall. Protocols are designed to keep the audience and the musicians safe.
"In the U.S., so many orchestras have shut down for the season, and orchestras in Europe are closing down again as well," Hsu said. "We are very fortunate to be performing right now."
The orchestra is scheduled to perform Libby Larsen's "Northern Star Fanfare," Dukas' "La Péri Fanfare," Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings, Op. 48," Gounod's "Petite symphonie."
The VSO asks patrons to remember:
– "In-person" concert seating is limited, with priority given to season ticket holders.
– Ticket holders will receive a link to stream the concert the following week.
– Individual concert tickets can be purchased to view the video stream.
The live concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
To purchase tickets or request "in-person" concert seating, call Maggie Vallotton, (229) 333-2150; or visit www.valdostasymphony.org.
