VALDOSTA — An employee at a Lowndes County supermarket has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s corporate headquarters.
The employee worked at the Publix Supermarket at 1741 Gornto Road, according to a Publix corporate statement released Tuesday.
The company requires quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness, the statement said.
Publix also has a policy of notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the person who tests positive for COVID-19, according to the statement.
Steps Publix is taking to deal with COVID-19 include:
• A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces such as touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers;
• Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores;
• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores;
• In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing;
• Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers; and
• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.
