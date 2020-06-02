N2004P64086C
VALDOSTA — An employee at a Lowndes County supermarket has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s corporate headquarters.

The employee worked at the Publix Supermarket at 1741 Gornto Road, according to a Publix corporate statement released Tuesday.

The company requires quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness, the statement said. 

Publix also has a policy of notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the person who tests positive for COVID-19, according to the statement. 

Steps Publix is taking to deal with COVID-19 include:

• A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces such as touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers; 

• Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores; 

• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores;

• In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing; 

• Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers; and 

• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

