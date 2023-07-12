VALDOSTA — Nearly 200,000 gallons of wastewater was released in the second reported spill within the City of Valdosta in the past month.
On July 6, a city employee saw a wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue, according to a city statement released this week. The cause of the spill was a bypass pumping operation installation and unknown sediment blockage, the city said.
“Bypass pumping” involves installing temporary pumps and piping to let staff work on main sewage lines, according to the sewage industry website trenchlesspedia.com. The city’s statement said the utilities department “continues to work around the clock to adjust and remove blockages to prevent spills and repair the collapsed sewer main.”
An estimated 194,251 gallons of wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area of Knights Creek, city officials said.
City workers began cleanup, warning signs have been posted and all regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, the city said.
The spill was spotted July 6; the city posted a notice to its website about the problem July 11.
In the earlier spill, the city learned June 21 of the collapse of an eight-inch sewer pipe sending “an undetermined amount of diluted sewage” into One Mile Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.