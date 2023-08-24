VALDOSTA — About 15,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled early this week in the fourth such incident in the past two months, Valdosta officials reported.
During routine inspections of manholes upstream of a recent collapsed sewer main Tuesday, city workers saw an overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue, according to a statement from the city.
A failure of bypass pumping was likely the cause of the spill, city officials said in the statement.
The wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area adjacent to Knights Creek, according to the city.
City workers began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location.
All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted, city officials said.
In late June, the collapse of an eight-inch sewer pipe released “an undetermined amount of diluted sewage” into One Mile Creek.
This was followed in July by nearly 200,000 gallons of wastewater spilling in an overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue.
This was followed in early August with a 6,000 gallon spill alongside River Street.
