Valdosta substitute teachers get pay boost

VALDOSTA — The city school system has boosted pay rates for substitute teachers, the school system said in a statement.
The new pay rates, which started April 1, provide certified substitute teachers $100 a day, an increase from the previous $75, said Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations for Valdosta City Schools in a statement.
Non-certified substitutes will get $75 daily, up from $60 per day before, she said.
Certified long-term substitute teachers — assigned for 10 or more consecutive full days in the same classroom — get $180 a day, an increase from the previous $150 daily rate. Long-term substitute teachers must have a valid teaching certificate, Steedley said.
The school system is also rolling out a new program called Priority Substitute Teachers (“P-subs”). These teachers are chosen by individual schools and are asked to report to the schools at regular intervals, when they will find out where they are needed.
P-subs will not work more than four days a week unless they are a retired educator. Certified P-subs will get $125 per day, while non-certified P-subs will get $100 daily, the statement said.
For more information on how to become a substitute teacher in Valdosta City Schools, contact Owen Clemons, director of human resources at (229) 333-8500 or via email at oclemons@gocats.org.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.