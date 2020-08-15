Valdosta State Visionary: Manning applies knowledge to COVID-19 treatment efforts

Editor's Note: School systems faced restructuring their methods when forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools reopening, educators are tasked with creating a safe atmosphere for students while accommodating virtual learning. A few educators were selected to represent their respective school systems in an August series, Educational Excellence. The series will publish throughout the month and will spotlight various educators in various school systems.
VALDOSTA – Dr. Thomas Manning, a chemistry professor at Valdosta State University, has been with the university for 27 years.
Though the New York City native has a background in analytical chemistry, his current work is in medicinal and marine chemistry.
"Students doing projects with me have developed a number of noble educational activities for all ages," Manning said.
Q: What prompted you to pursue teaching?
A: "The blend of teaching and doing research is attractive to me. I believe one activity inspires the other. Research keeps you active in your field in terms of publishing in peer-reviewed journals, seeking patents, collaborating with national labs (and) scientists in other countries, etc. It is competitive and cutting-edge. This helps you be more passionate about your field and bring that passion and knowledge into the classroom."
Q: What is the most rewarding about teaching?
A: "Several things are rewarding about education, but I think the most common positive experience you can have is when students enjoy the work they are doing with you and want to pursue it. I think teaching should be more of an apprenticeship process rather than the distribution of random facts.
"There are so many things that go into being successful in science including contributing new and innovative thoughts at a competitive level, carrying your weight in a team effort, constantly adjusting and self evaluation, taking a step backwards, etc."
Q: How significant of an asset are educators to the local community?
A: "Absolutely critical. You only have to travel to a developing country to see what results when there is the lack of a strong education system. Agriculture is far less efficient, the distribution of goods is very weak, hospitals have under-trained staff, needed drugs and equipment often are not available, water supplies are dirty and responsible for transmitting diseases (and) housing is substandard.
"Education is critical to the survival of our lifestyle."
Q: What was your reaction to the school shutdown in April?
A: "An unusual event, but for classes, we quickly adapted to an online system. Online can be a difficult way to offer a good education because it removes the human factor, group dynamics (and) problem-solving sessions but a bunch of students and I took it as an opportunity to contribute to the pandemic.
"We ended up developing a treatment for COVID-19 that made it to the World Health Organization's web page. For a few months, we were working eight to12 hours a day on this. We recently had a paper accepted in a Brazilian medical journal, where COVID is widespread, with hopes we could collaborate with them on a clinical trial. The group functioned like a team should (and) produced some really interesting work."
Q: How do you foresee altering your teaching methods, if at all, in the upcoming school year due to the pandemic?
A: "We will see. I think we have to deal with the cards we've been dealt and move forward. An intelligent society will adapt to the crisis and overcome it."
Q: What is your hope for the students entering into a school year with significant changes?
A: "Use it as an opportunity to make the world a better place. There are going to be obstacles, sometimes things aren't going to be fair, other times you might be overwhelmed, but you have to put your head down and grind through it."
Q: What advice or words of encouragement do you have for other teachers during this time?
A: "Something I told a new teacher a week or so ago, your attitude and actions are critical for you and your students. Do some nontraditional, unexpected things: take the class for a walk, spread out a bunch of checker sets and play for a while, have the class FaceTime someone's colorful grandparent, bring a dog to school, bring a bunch of chalk to school and have them draw pictures of the coronavirus on the sidewalk (the images might be more interesting than you think), etc.
"Shift the momentum to be positive and engaging. Bring everyone back into the fold. Happy is usually productive."
Quick Facts:
Visit https://bit.ly/3fuPKdS to view Manning's article on a COVID-19 treatment on the World Health Organization site.
Fall in-person classes at VSU start Aug. 17 with social distancing practices in place and end Nov. 24.
Face coverings are encouraged and may be required in certain areas of campus, according to the university.
VSU has two back-up plans to hold virtual classes should they be instructed to do so by state or federal officials.
More information: www.valdosta.edu/return-to-campus-fall-2020/; (229) 333-5980; and 1500 N. Patterson St.
