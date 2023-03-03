Valdosta State University is proud to serve as the host site for the Georgia High School Association Class A Division II — Public Girls and Boys Semifinals.
“We are thrilled to work with the Georgia High School Association and serve as the host site for the Class A girls and boys state basketball semifinals,” said Valdosta State Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard. “This is a great opportunity for Blazer Nation to watch some outstanding high school basketball and a wonderful chance for us to showcase our beautiful campus and basketball facility. We welcome all the visiting teams and fans to Valdosta and Valdosta State University.”
VENUE: The Complex at Valdosta State University is located on the corner of Baytree Rd. and Sustella Ave. and serves as the home of the Blazer and Lady Blazer basketball teams as well as the Blazer volleyball team. As one of the top NCAA Division II arenas in the country, The Complex seats 5,300 and underwent renovations and received a new color scheme in 2013. The facility includes upper and lower level seating, state of the art lighting, a concert level sound system, a mezzanine level with a track, concession areas, and multiple restrooms.
TEAMS: The tournament will feature four girls teams and four boys teams for a total of eight teams, with four games on Saturday, March 4. The semifinal winners advance to Macon for the state championship games in Macon’s Centroplex.
SCHEDULE: The semifinal rounds of the tournament will take place on Saturday, March 4, with game times at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
2023 GHSA CLASS A DIVISION II GIRLS SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 4
2 p.m. — GAME 1: Mt. Zion (Carrollton) vs. Lake Oconee Academy
6 p.m. — GAME 3: Clinch County vs. Taylor County
2023 GHSA CLASS A DIVISION II BOYS SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 4
4 p.m. — GAME 2: Greenforest Academy vs. Charlton County
8 p.m. — GAME 4: Wilkinson County vs. Macon County
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased prior to arrival on GoFan. Tickets will be available to purchase on site the day of the game. Doors will open at 1 p.m. All tickets are priced at $15, with free admission for children two and under (babies in arm is the GHSA policy). Per GHSA regulations, re-entry is prohibited and only cash is accepted at the door.
WEBCAST: All games for both classes will be available for live streaming by NFHSnetwork.com.
BRACKETS:
A Public Girls
https://www.ghsa.net/2022-2023-ghsa-class-a-division-ii-girls-state-basketball-championship-bracket
A Public Boys
https://www.ghsa.net/2022-2023-ghsa-class-a-division-ii-boys-state-basketball-championship-bracket
GPS ADDRESS: 401 Baytree Rd Valdosta, Ga. 31602.
DIRECTIONS: From I-75 at Exit 18, go east to the 1st light (Gornto Rd.), turn left. Go to 1st light (Baytree Rd.), turn right. The Complex is at the 5th light on the corner of Baytree Rd. and Sustella Ave. 401 Baytree Rd., Valdosta, GA 31602
PARKING: Parking will be available in the Oak Street and Sustella Lots, both located directly outside of The Complex.
DINING AND HOTELS: The following Valdosta area hotels surround The Complex.
