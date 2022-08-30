Valdosta state organizations giveback with family fun event

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University organizations will partner together for a family fun and voter registration event.
Valdosta State University’s ACTION Sociology Club, Deep Release Poetry and Progressive Black Men, Inc., are partnering for a water balloon fight and other water games at Park Chase and Brittany Woods apartments.
David Johnathan “D.J.” Davis, event organizer, said the event is to reward children for their hard work during Carlos Hundley's summer program at the Southside Library.
The organizations will give away bikes, hoverboards and gift cards to the children in attendance. During the event, there will be an opportunity for parents to register to vote and speak with candidates.
“We would love to add more candidates to this fun meet-and-greet, water balloon bash for the children of Park Chase and Brittany Woods apartments," Davis said. "These apartments hold over 700 voters on the Southside of Valdosta, Georgia.”
The event is open to the public and scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Park Chase Apartments, 1100 Old Statenville Road.
