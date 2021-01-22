Valdosta starts cleanup effort

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta opens a monthly Hot Spot Community Cleanup program this year.
The monthly event will be held in addition to the two larger annual Community Hot Spot Cleanups, city officials said in a statement.
The program was implemented to focus on cleanup efforts throughout the city year-round and tackle large scale litter issue in sections.
“We wanted to try and focus more on the city neighborhoods and allow for more cleanup opportunities so that people can become interested and involved in the cleanup efforts of these residential areas. We hope to give residents more of an initiative to clean up and get rid of things they might have been putting off,” said Teresa Turner, community sustainability coordinator.
City staff will host the first monthly “Love Where You Live” Community Hot Spot cleanup in District 1, Jan. 25-29 in the neighborhoods between North Forrest Street and Leon Street from Cypress Street to East Hill Avenue.
The week before the cleanup, city employees will place flyers to inform residents about the event. The week of the cleanup, city crews will inspect the area to identify any repairs that need to be made such as potholes, clean signs, clear right of way, trim trees/bushes covering signs, street sweep and storm drain clean outs as well as pick up trash and debris the residents put out by the road, city officials said.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 25, residents in the identified area can place bulk trash and debris by the road. City public works crews will pick up bulk trash items throughout the week at no cost to the residents.
"As the community sustainability coordinator, city leadership, supervisors and city marshals move about the city daily, staff will provide feedback on areas needing attention," city officials said. "This information will be used to determine which areas in the community will be selected for a monthly cleanup event."
For more information about the Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot cleanup, contact Turner, (229) 259-3588, ext. 4788.
