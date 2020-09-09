VALDOSTA — One of Valdosta’s Starbucks Coffee shops has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday.
The store at 3316 North Valdosta Road will remain closed until Sept. 17, said Sara Autio, a spokeswoman for the coffee chain.
The store was shuttered after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
Autio did not know how many employees were affected by the closing, but said they would be paid during the shutdown.
The closure does not affect either of Valdosta’s other two Starbucks locations — one on North St. Augustine Road and the other at Valdosta State University, both of which remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.