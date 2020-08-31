Valdosta shooting victim identified; police seek public's help

VALDOSTA — Police have released the name of a weekend shooting victim and are asking for the public’s help in finding his killer.
Johnnie Malachi, 19, of Valdosta was shot to death early Sunday in a Bemiss Road parking lot, according to statements from the Valdosta Police Department.
Around 1:58 a.m., officers responded the parking lot after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, the statements said.
They found Malachi with a gunshot wound and administered first aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
There were 70-80 people in the parking lot of a Bemiss Road nightclub at the time of the shooting, most of whom left when officers arrived, a police statement said. Authorities say they want help from anyone who may have seen the shooting or recorded it on their smartphones.
“This is an extremely tragic situation and our thoughts go out to Mr. Malachi’s family. We know that there were witnesses to this incident and we are encouraging them to come forward, so we can hold the offender accountable and provide the victim's family answers,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
