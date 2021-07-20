Valdosta shooting probed as homicide

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Monday shooting as a homicide.
At 10:28 p.m., police responded to a convenience store in the 700 block of East Park Avenue following an E911 call about someone being shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
An officer in the area heard gunshots, arrived on the scene seconds later and aided the victim, a 21-year-old man.
EMTs took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
Crime scene personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to process the scene for evidence.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that, because of the investigation, the victim’s name has not been released.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Police ask anyone with knowledge about this shooting to contact the police Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145; or call the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.