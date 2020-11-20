Valdosta sets Thanksgiving sanitation schedule

VALDOSTA — The City of Valdosta will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
The sanitation division will collect residential garbage only Thursday, Nov. 26. Residents who normally have their sanitation collected Thursdays should place their yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, for both Thursday and Friday collections.
As a reminder, City of Valdosta recycling drop sites are open 24/7. Residents can place their recyclables at one of the three drop sites throughout the city:
• City lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue.
• Five Points Shopping Center.
• City lot, 1025 W. Hill Ave.
Since special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, residents are urged to minimize any calls for special pickup requests for the adjusted Thanksgiving Day schedule.
Residents may call the city public works department, (229) 259-3590 for more information.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
