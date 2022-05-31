VALDOSTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Valdosta recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.4% in April, down one percentage point during the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.2%.
“As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce,” Butler said. “This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state.”
The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 361 and ended the month with 63,834, state officials said. The number is down 864 when compared to April 2021.
Valdosta finished the month with 62,292 employed residents. The number increased by 252 during the month and is up by 340 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Valdosta ended April with 56,300 jobs. That number increased by 300 from March to April and is up by 1,000 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 3% in Valdosta in April. When compared to last April, claims were down by about 89%.
