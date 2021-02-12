Valdosta seeks new municipal judge

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is moving toward selecting a new municipal court judge.
The recommendation committee to select a new judge met this past week.
The committee consists of City Manager Mark Barber, Mayor Scott James Matheson, two council members – Sandra Tooley (District 2) and Andy Gibbs (District 3) – and former Southern Circuit Judge James G. Tunison serving as the legal representative. They met Feb. 10 to review criteria for the position.
The committee is seeking a new judge after the death of Municipal Judge Vernita Bender late last year.
Barber described the first meeting as "just a kickoff to set some calendars and stuff like that,” Barber said. “None of the candidates were discussed.”
That will change. The committee is working on a recommendation for Valdosta City Council by its March 11 meeting.
Applications for the position opened a month after Bender’s death. Applications arrived a full 30 days starting Jan. 7.
The recommendation committee formed the same date after City Council approved a request by Barber.
The opening was advertised through the local bar association in an attempt to draw qualified locals who are more familiar with the legal community in Valdosta.
The city wants candidates to know how the legal programs in Valdosta work, Barber said.
“They’d know the programs that had worked in the past, maybe some programs that have not worked,” he said. “Somebody from out of state, perhaps, wouldn’t hit the floor running like somebody local would.”
Thirteen applications were received by Feb. 5; most of them were local. Matheson said he and the rest of the committee have been reviewing them as they arrive.
“We’re going to try to narrow it down to three (options),” Matheson said. “I’d like to think we could get it done in the first meeting since we’re familiar with them.”
The process involves reviewing supporting documentation accompanying applications. If a decision isn’t made at first, the committee will have as many meetings as needed.
The committee formation mirrors the one the city appointed when Bender was selected back in 2006. Barber said it’s a little different now because of the circumstances involved.
Then, the legal official was the city attorney. Because the judge position was advertised through the local bar association, there was worry of impartiality.
“It’s highly probable that some folks from our city attorney’s law firm will apply,” Barber said. “We just felt uncomfortable with the city attorney being on there and it may be some of his co-workers that apply.”
Catherine Ammons, deputy city manager and director of human resources, will function as an ex-officio to keep things in line with personnel matters.
