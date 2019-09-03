VALDOSTA — More than three and a half kilograms of cocaine have been confiscated from a Lee Street residence, leading to the arrest of one resident, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office report released Tuesday.
Authorities did not list specific charges against the suspect; The Times will publish the suspect's name once charges have been made public.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office special operations division conducted a search Aug. 28 of a 1700 North Lee Street residence, authorities reported.
The sheriff's office had been investigating the homeowner since early August, "based upon intelligence received concerning (his) involvement with drug suppliers in the local area and elsewhere," according to the LCSO report.
The investigation led investigators to believe the man was "involved in the procurement and distribution of large amounts of cocaine in the Lowndes County area, and was a primary supplier to local drug distributors," authorities reported.
The search uncovered 3,229 grams of powder cocaine and 364 grams of crack cocaine, sheriff's deputies reported.
The man is believed to have been manufacturing cocaine into crack in his home, where he resided with his wife and children, authorities said.
The LCSO gives the cocaine a street distribution value of approximately $350,000.
Other Lowndes County suspects were identified during the course of the investigation, and future arrests are pending, according to the LCSO.
The investigation was conducted through coordination between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the State of Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
