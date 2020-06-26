VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools still does not have concrete plans for reopening even after city board of education members weighed options this past week.
The choices have been readily discussed during several meetings and include opening classrooms in a traditional way; a virtual online start of the school year; or a hybrid mix of traditional and virtual to reopen the academic year.
Based on a recent survey of parents, Valdosta School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said responses seem almost split down the middle in preferring a virtual or traditional start. Due to parent responses, Cason decided school uniforms will continue next year for elementary grades should students return in person.
Many parents said they are not comfortable sending children to school on school buses.
During the Valdosta Board of Education called meeting this past week, the tentative plan is still to return to school – in whatever capacity that may be – on the originally scheduled date.
“All 12 districts are planning to return at their regularly scheduled date but as we all know this virus changes daily,” Cason said. “If it be the will of the board, we are planning to return Aug. 6.”
Board member Warren Lee expressed concern about students having access to computers and internet needed for virtual learning; He added the responsibility to provide these things should not fall on parents.
Cason said the school will make sure every student and teacher has access to necessary technologies required by the schools.
Teachers and parents who participated in the survey will get input on the first draft of the plans.
The board revisited the previously discussed Centigix Crisis Alert System. The system will give faculty members a crisis alert badge, sending out emergency alerts quicker than ever, and includes other hardware to alert people inside the school and authorities to an emergency.
The board unanimously voted to approve the system district wide at a cost of $292,500.
The next Valdosta Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., July 14. All meetings will continue to be live streamed on Valdosta City Schools' Facebook page.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
