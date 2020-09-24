Valdosta school retirees honored

VALDOSTA —With the abrupt end to the 2019-20 academic year, city school retirees were never honored in the traditional way.
At the Valdosta Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Jennifer Steedley, city schools director of public of relations, called each of the following retirees onto stage to honor their years of dedication to the school system:
Jo-Ann Adams, Valdosta High School, 22 years of service.
Brenda Beverly, J.L. Newbern Middle School, 22 years of service.
Pamela Boyd, School Nutrition, 30 years of service.
Dencie Cobb, J.L. Newbern Middle School, 22 years of service.
Jennifer Cosper, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 31 years of service.
Barbara A. Davis, Valdosta Middle School, 23 years of service.
Nancy Dell, S.L. Mason Elementary School, 23 years of service.
Ethel Donaldson, Central Office/custodial services, 43 years of service.
Carolyn Force, S.L. Mason Elementary School, 15 years of service.
Sheryl Giddens, Valdosta High School, 24 years of service.
Charles Wesley Harrell, J.L. Newbern Middle School, 13 years of service.
Allece Harvey, Transportation, 33 years of service.
Eula Holmes, Pinevale Elementary School, 20 years of service.
Julie Holton, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 29 years of service.
Brenda Jones, program for exceptional children, 22 years of service.
Ruth Kassum, S.L. Mason Elementary School, 36 years of service.
Gladys Kirkland, Valdosta High School, 14 years of service.
Georgia Nichols, Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 32 years of service.
Kelley North, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, 30 years of service.
Debra Rutland, J.L. Newbern Middle School, 18 years of service.
Annie Sanford, W.G. Nunn Elementary school nutrition, 20 years of service.
Ms. Eleanor Spencer, S.L. Mason Elementary School, 22 years of service.
Dr. Elizabeth Diane Thomas, Valdosta Middle School, 13 years of service.
Sheila Thomas, S.L. Mason Elementary School, three years of service.
Michael Touchton, School Nutrition, 22 years of service.
“These 25 retirees represent 582 years of service in educating children of Valdosta City Schools. Many of them have additional years of service from other school systems around the state and country as well,” Steedley said.
