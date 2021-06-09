VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget Tuesday during its regular session.
Dr. Alvin Hudson presented the FY2022 budget including the approved pay for no program cuts, reduction of staff, custodians as discussed in previous meetings, as well as, hourly pay raise for substitute teachers.
“In order to balance the FY22 funds we will not have to transfer any money from funds balance to do this,” Hudson said.
The total estimated revenue is projected to be $135,608,562 with total estimated expenditures at $135,295,352. The estimated fund balance for July 1, 2021, is $35,392,630 and for June 30, 2022, is $35,705,840.
“Even though we have been in a pandemic we are not doing that bad as far as funds are concerned and I know the teachers appreciate the thousand dollars that the governor gave ... and I’m not comfortable with the thousand dollars only,” said Warren Lee, a board member.
“If nothing else you could give our teachers a raise or increase the supplement,” he said.
The board adopted the Fiscal Year budget.
During the building and grounds committee report, Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason proposed putting old Valdosta High School on the market.
Cason said he would like to develop an RFP (request for proposal) and hire a realtor to market the facility.
“We think it will be in our (district’s) best interest to develop an RFP and work with the state facilities consultant to market our old high school,” Cason said. “The facility, as most of you know, is not in proper working condition.”
The VHS band trip to Hawaii in December 2022 was approved unanimously by the board.
A first read of the JC Policy for information was performed. It addresses student rights and responsibilities in private speech, noting student expression of religious viewpoints, and student speakers at graduation and non-graduation events.
It will be proposed for adoption at the next board meeting Tuesday, June 22.
The school system approved 10 new hires including one teacher at Valdosta High School, one teacher at Newbern Middle School, two teachers at Maceo Horne Learning Center, one paraprofessional at Maceo Horne Learning Center, one teacher at W.G. Nunn Elementary, one teacher at S.L. Mason Elementary, one teacher at Pinevale Elementary, and two teachers at Valdosta Middle School.
Three resignations were approved including one teacher at Valdosta High School, one teacher at Newbern Middle School and one teacher at J.L. Lomax.
One promotion of an induction support specialist at the central office and one rehire at S.L. Mason was approved.
The public was given a chance to speak to the city school board, the topics being the Superward West vacancy, concerned parents for CNA certification, and Executive Order 13985.
Peggy Paramore, retired Valdosta City Schools educator and former nominee for the vacant position on the Superward West Board, asked for the rationale and reconsideration on her nomination by the board.
“Don't you think it would be a great idea to fill the Superward West vacancy with an educator?” she said, discussing her thoughts and feelings as she experienced the loss of the nomination for the vacancy. “At this point, I decided to introduce myself and review my credentials with you, and let the public know my credentials. I am Peggy Parramore and I recognize there is not an educator on the board.”
Jessica Ray took the podium as a concerned parent due to her daughter being unable to complete her CNA certification through Wiregrass Georgia Technical College during the summer as originally instructed by a teacher at VHS.
Cason agreed to reach out to Wiregrass and connect with Valdosta High School to resolve the situation for her daughter and other students. A plan of action would be put in place by Wednesday, June 9.
John Robinson of Valdosta presented Executive Order 13985 signed by President Joe Biden.
“How much did the school receive from these funds or have the school received any,” he said. “How will the funds be allocated to address the presidential request so that it can be distributed on an equal basis? And how it is going to serve the community, especially for the Southside?”
Robinson expressed his concerns about the activity and conduct of the board. He spoke to the lack of connection between the school and community, taking a legal standpoint to be sure the executive order is fulfilled and benefits the lower-income community.
After the public participation of the meeting, the board voted to go into executive session.
