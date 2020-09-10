Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 2:57 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
The meeting will be shown live on Facebook through the VCS Facebook, school officials said in a statement.
