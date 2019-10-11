VALDOSTA – Valdosta Board of Education members want to adjust their pay.
The vote was unanimous for the proposal that would switch the pay system from $50 per board meeting, work session or board-approved events to a blanket $300 per month for each member.
The school board compared compensation of all the counties in Georgia to reach the $300 per month amount.
School board member Warren Lee said he felt the increase could be saving money in the long run when there are extra meetings in certain months throughout the year.
The Oct. 8 vote was the first phase in the process. The matter now moves to the local legislative delegation who will make a vote at the next General Assembly session.
Board member Stacy Bush discussed the agenda items for the finance committee, which reviewed the special purpose local options sales tax collections comparisons, showing a purchase of $1,010,969 in Lowndes County, making August a higher collection month by $225,580 than previous months.
Board member Kelly Wilson discussed the facilities committee being focused on getting a pre-k facility up and running at the VECA facility, moving all city pre-k's into one facility. Wilson said the roof, playground, gate/entrance, landscaping, painting, flooring and ceiling are being considered for the transition.
The committee said the school system has been approached about placing a cellphone tower at the new Valdosta High School as it is “apparently a nice location in need of cell service.” No decisions have been made on the matter.
The Valdosta Board of Education will have a work session Oct. 23 at S.L. Mason Elementary School and the next regular meeting will be 7 p.m., Nov. 13.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
