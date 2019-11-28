Valdosta sailor practices restraint techniques

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Chief Engineman Roberta Sherman of Valdosta practices restraint techniques on Gunners Mate 2nd Class Joshua Phlegar of Newport News, Va., in the mission bay aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords during a non-lethal weapons course.
Gabrielle Giffords is on a rotational deployment to INDOPACOM, conducting operations, exercises and port visits throughout the region and working hull-to-hull with allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific, navy officials said.
