Valdosta's Pier 1 Imports closing

VALDOSTA — Pier 1 Imports' Valdosta store is closing, one of hundreds of the home-furnishing chain's locations facing the chopping block.
A store employee said the Valdosta location, at 1819 Norman Drive, is in the process of shutting down. The store also turned up on a list of Pier 1 closings compiled by Business Insider.
Valdosta's Pier 1 no longer appears on the company's website.
The chain, based in Ft. Worth, Texas, announced in a statement Monday it is entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.
Pier 1 is closing 450 stores, or about half the chain, including its entire presence in Canada, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.