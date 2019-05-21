Valdosta's going to be hot, hot, hot

VALDOSTA — There's no rain in sight as Valdosta's daytime highs head toward the triple digits this week, according to forecasters.
A high-pressure ridge sitting over South Georgia should hold off all weather systems, letting daytime temperatures soar, said Parks Camp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
"It's going to be hot, very dry, and with no rain for seven to eight days," he said.
Temperatures should rise from 91 Monday to 100 Saturday and Sunday, said Jake Sojda, a meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
That puts daytime highs about 12 degrees above the usual average, he said.
Sodja said rain isn't even a possibility until next week.
Both meteorologists said with the extreme heat, people should take extra care when working outdoors and remain hydrated.
Neither forecaster saw any severe precipitation or winds in the near future.
"Not any kind of weather, really," Sodja said.
The mass of thunderstorms and tornadoes threatening the middle of the country won't have much effect on South Georgia, they said.
"If it makes it this far, it will slide over and above the high-pressure ridge and head north," Sodja said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
