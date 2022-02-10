Valdosta Rotary recognizes law enforcement

VALDOSTA – The Rotary Club of Valdosta recognized three outstanding officers Wednesday at the 15th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner – Luncheon.
“Last year, due to COVID-19 we had a scaled-down luncheon. This year, we decided to do the luncheon again and it has been easier during the day,” Bubba Highsmith, LEAD committee chairman, said. “This gives us the opportunity to celebrate our law enforcement, giving them a break during the day before returning back to protect and serve our area.”
The Rotary Club of Valdosta presented officers from Georgia State Patrol, Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with a plaque of appreciation for their service to their communities.
Trooper 1st Class Chandler Poore joined the GSP Post 31 in 2020 and was deployed multiple times to assist with civil disturbances in Georgia and Washington, D.C.
“TFC Poore is known for going the extra mile, helping his co-workers and mentoring student-athletes in Brooks County,” SFC. Jeff Culpepper said.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan recognized, Officer Joshua Box.
Box was one of the first responders injured Monday, July 12, at the call about a power line down on Madison Highway near the intersection with Dampier Street. While working the downed line, Box and three firefighters were injured.
“On the scene, Officer Box was knocked unconscious and once he regained consciousness he dispatched for back up and began to revive one of the firefighters that was struck,” Manahan said. “He was walking around on the scene trying help fellow first responders; after refusing care, he was taken by squad car to the hospital.”
Manahan said Box was nominated by the department for his bravery and coverage exhibited during the tragic and unforeseen incident with multiple first responders, including himself, seriously injured.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office recognized Sgt. Matt Porter.
Porter joined the sheriff’s department in 2013, and in 2016, was promoted to the Criminal Investigation Division. In 2019, he attended the National Computer Forensic Institute where he obtained certification in computer forensics and in 2020 was sworn in as a deputy U.S. marshal for the Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force.
Clint A. Bush, resident agent in charge of the United States Secret Service’s Albany resident office, said, “Sgt. Porter ranked 20 out of 2,500 examiners nationwide. It’s absolutely astonishing what Matt has done. Thanks to the surrounding law enforcement, he and the sheriff’s department are able to serve various communities.”
Bush presented Porter with the National Computer Forensic Institute Top Forensic Award 2021.
Highsmith said in closing, “It’s unbelievable to be able through the Rotary to hand law enforcement a check, to think, how grateful they are to us. I just want to say, to echo the room, you do not know how grateful we are for you. You all have to get up everyday and protect all of us.”
Georgia Power, South Georgia Pecan Company and Guardian Bank served as presenting sponsors for the 15th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.