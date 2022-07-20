VALDOSTA – The Rotary Club inducted a new president of the Valdosta chapter.
Terri Jenkins, immediate past president, recently passed the gavel to president-elect Steve Boatner.
“I am excited and humbled with the opportunity to assume a position in this organization that has a rich history of leadership and service in the community,” Boatner said. “Our club has been real proud of our efforts in literacy. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Wiregrass, various businesses through CPIE. Also, for the first time this year, we are partnering with Hunger Fight to provide meals for school-age children in our community.”
Boatner said the club plans to expand the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner by working to build the gap between the community and law enforcement.
Jenkins highlighted her year as president by noting the various projects and partnerships.
Service projects included Salvation Army ringing the bell, American Red Cross blood drive (with Valdosta North), Adopt a Road with the City of Valdosta, veterans headstone cleaning, landscaping veteran Dixon’s home in Brooks County, etc.
Partnerships included Partnership Health Center with medicine saving lives, Break Bread Together to help elderly shut-ins with food needs, Dolly Parton Imagination Library to provide books to children ages birth to 5 years old and presented $1,000 to The Haven.
Jenkins said the club partnered with youth clubs at Georgia Christian School to assist Camp Rock with projects and VECA honored first responders with a drive-thru appreciation event.
Boatner said the club is open to anyone who has a commitment to community service.
The Rotary Club of Valdosta meets noon every Wednesday at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
