VALDOSTA — This time Ronnie Pierce didn’t want to be bailed out.
Arrested for petty theft at an Atlanta-area Home Depot in the early 1990s, Pierce knew he had to get sober.
He had fought an addiction to crack cocaine for close to a decade, losing a career in aviation as an instructor and recruiter for the Federal Aviation Administration.
So instead of calling his mother to help with bail this time, Pierce decided he needed the isolation to jumpstart his recovery.
It worked.
After sitting in jail for two weeks and praying to God, Pierce left the facility clean. He did not touch the drug again and moved to Valdosta to start a new life.
That was why Pierce, now sober for nearly 20 years, was taken aback when he saw what looked like crack pipes being sold at a convenience store at the corner of Forrest Street and Hill Avenue in October.
“I was just shocked that they were so open,” he said. “(The store owner) had them in the front case, and as soon as you’re buying something, they’re right there.”
What Pierce saw for sale were rose pipes – clear cylindrical tubes with an open end or a bulb. While some contain a decorative rose inside the pipe, others are simply glass tubes, but all are marketed as tobacco pipes or decorative gifts.
Concerned about the open sale of what he viewed as crack pipes, he spoke at a Valdosta City Council meeting asking how to get the sale of rose pipes banned in the city.
Problem is, rose pipe sales are legal.
“They can sell these pipes all day long and they can call it whatever they want to. We all know the true use of them, but they can still sell them,” said Sgt. Vincent Altobello, head of in Valdosta Police Department narcotics unit. “There’s no law against it.”
The Valdosta Daily Times reached out to several convenience store owners but none agreed to go on record about stocking and selling rose pipes.
Despite its marketing for tobacco use, Pierce said he did not see another use besides crack cocaine.
“The amount of tobacco you could put in that tiny opening is a waste of time,” he said.
Altobello said officers find rose pipes used frequently with controlled substances, particularly methamphetamine and some crack cocaine, but that does not mean it exclusively serves those purposes.
“It depends how we find it. Obviously if it’s got a rose in it, then it’s not any kind of (drug) paraphernalia or anything like that. It’s just a pipe with a rose inside of it,” he said. “However, if we find it and there’s been a hole burnt in it and it’s got some sort of residue in it, then at that point we do consider it to be drug paraphernalia.”
People who are addicted to crack cocaine do not require a pipe to smoke the drug as they can fashion a smoking device out of a beer can, Pierce said. The pipes are just more convenient, he said.
Not only do addicts pivot to different methods of ingesting drugs such as crack cocaine and methamphetamine, officials like Altobello express skepticism that a rose pipe ban would ultimately be effective in lowering addiction rates.
“If the city were to ban those pipes, then they would find a replacement. I found a light bulb one time that had been turned into a methamphetamine pipe,” Altobello said. “So, the city can ban them but will it help? Maybe for a little while but the thing about drug users is that they can get creative when they want to do what they want to do.”
Another issue with Pierce’s request centers around how banning the objects could pose legal challenges, especially when potentially prosecuting vendors for selling the pipes, said Nirej Sekhon.
“Selling these things for the purpose of facilitating the use of crack cocaine is prohibited,” Sekhon said. “Well, how do you prove that?”
An associate professor of law at Georgia State University, Sekhon pointed to Georgia statute 16-13-32.2 which states “it shall be unlawful for any person to use, or possess with the intent to use, any object or materials of any kind for the purpose of ... ingesting, inhaling, or otherwise introducing into the human body marijuana or a controlled substance.”
Being arrested for drug paraphernalia under the statute results in a misdemeanor charge.
Sekhon, who specializes in criminal procedure and criminal law, noted the statute requires proving subjective awareness, or knowingly selling an object with the primary purpose of introducing a controlled substance into the human body, in order to prosecute someone for selling a rose pipe.
“In order to make a case out against a vendor of these rose pipes, the state would have to prove the vendor was subjectively aware that it was going to be used for an illicit purpose,” he said.
Brad Shealy, Southern district attorney, holds a similar view to Sekhon.
Referencing the film “Minority Report,” Shealy said a drug paraphernalia charge is not made because someone intends to perform an illegal action, but because there is evidence drugs were used via the object.
“It’s really hard to prevent that if there’s some kind of other legitimate use for it,” he said.
Having observed rose pipes in convenience stores, Pierce questions what vendors would think about rose pipes being sold around their residences.
“I would ask if they would sell them in their neighborhoods and the answer would probably be no,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.