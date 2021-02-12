Valdosta resident investigated for voter fraud

ATLANTA — A Valdosta resident’s name has been forwarded to the state attorney general’s office for criminal prosecution as part of an investigation into voter fraud in Georgia, officials said late this week.
The state election board referred 35 cases of possible election-law violations to either the state attorney general or to local district attorneys Wednesday, a Georgia Secretary of State’s office statement said.
The Valdosta voter allegedly voted in another person’s name, the statement said.
Among the other cases bound over for prosecution were four incidents of felons voting or registering to vote, four cases of non-citizens voting or registering to vote and one case of misplaced ballots during the 2020 general election, which didn’t change the outcome but did affect the total, the secretary of state’s office said.
Also bound over for prosecution were canvassers for two organizations trying to register people to vote, including one who allegedly submitted registration applications they knew were false, the statement said.
“Election fraud is not tolerated in Georgia. When there is evidence of it, the people responsible face prosecution,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, chairman of the elections board, said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.