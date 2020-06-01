Valdosta protests peaceful; police monitor social media

VALDOSTA — While local protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of police have been peaceful, online comments have been vitriolic.
Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” pleas. A video of his death quickly went viral, sparking a week of violent protests in cities across the nation.
Protests in Valdosta during the weekend were peaceful. About 50 demonstrators gathered Saturday on the lawn of the historic old courthouse, chanting “I can’t breathe” and “black lives matter” and carrying signs, but the protesters caused no trouble and there was no visible police presence.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk stopped and talked to the protesters, even offering to post a deputy if the protesters felt they needed it for their safety.
“They asked me what I thought of the video, and I told them I would have put (the Minneapolis police officer) in jail,” he said.
Other protests were just as nonviolent. Some protesters gathered late Friday in a parking lot near the Valdosta Mall, but it disbanded peacefully after about 90 minutes, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Another protest, held at the Inner Perimeter Road Walmart Sunday, was also peaceful, she said.
Online, things have not been as quiet in the Azalea City.
“We received numerous tips that were found on social media about possible violent protests in different locations throughout the city,” Manahan said. “We prepared our department and had extra personnel available, and the areas where the violence was to occur were checked on a regular basis.”
Fortunately, no real-world violence has been reported in Valdosta over the Floyd death. But many calls for violence in Lowndes County remain online.
In the week since Floyd’s death, postings recalling the death of Kendrick Johnson in Valdosta have flooded Twitter.
Johnson, or “KJ,” was a black Lowndes High School student who died in a school gym in January 2013. Authorities ruled his death an accident, but his family has long claimed he was murdered.
Paulk said it would be difficult to bring any legal action against people posting threats of violence online unless the violence actually materialized.
