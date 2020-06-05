VALDOSTA — A protester was arrested Thursday in Valdosta for carrying an obscene sign at a demonstration in Valdosta, according to the county sheriff.
Sydney Caitlin Smith, 31, of Valdosta was arrested at a protest near the historic old courthouse at the intersection of Hill Avenue and North Ashley Street at about 6 p.m., Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The protest was sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” pleas. A video of his death quickly went viral, sparking a week of violent protests in cities across the nation.
The arrest was made by sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff said.
She is charged under a state law that forbids displaying obscenity where those people 14 and younger can see it, Paulk said.
Protests have been held at or near the old courthouse daily since Saturday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
