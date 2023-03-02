VALDOSTA — A Thomasville company has acquired the propane business of a Valdosta firm.
Southern Quality Propane has taken over the propane operations of Akins Petroleum, according to a Southern Quality Propane statement.
Southern Quality Propane will continue to serve Akins propane customers from the current Akins office in Valdosta (908 S. Patterson St.,) with the same staff, according to the statement.
Laura Williams, SQP owner, said in the statement there would be no layoffs.
Akins Petroleum will remain in business, focusing on gas, diesel, oil and lubricants.
