Valdosta police welcomes new officers

VALDOSTA – Two new police officers were recently sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department.
Officers Andrew Patterson and Jeffrey Pena-Quinones are the newest members of Valdosta's police force, city officials said in a statement.
"It has been a long process to get here but everyone at VPD has been really helpful. They have been there for everything we needed," Patterson said.
After participating in in-service training with the VPD training division, the two started the police academy. The officers have started field training in one week, typically lasting for about 10-12 weeks. New officers will go through close to 20 weeks of training, city officials said.
The officers were sworn in in front of their families, city officials and members of the Valdosta Police Department. Southern Circuit Judge Richard M. Cowart led the ceremony.
As the officers prepare for their next steps, they said they eagerly look forward to what lies ahead.
"It was a long road, the academy was extensive, but standing here today, I feel proud. I am eager to get my feet wet out on the road. Eventually, I would like to pursue the Power Squad or narcotics division," Pena-Quinones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.