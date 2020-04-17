VALDOSTA — What started as a shoplifting case Wednesday turned into a COVID-19 scare as a suspect spit on officers and claimed he had the coronavirus, police said Friday.
At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers headed for the 1300 block of North Troup Street on a shoplifting call, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. They detained a suspect after determining he had taken beer from a store, the statement said.
As the officers walked him to the patrol car, the suspect claimed he had the coronavirus and began spitting on the officers, telling them they were going to die, according to the statement.
Antonio S. McGee, 43, of Valdosta was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, three misdemeanor counts of simple battery against police officer, felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, the police statement said.
"Our department has taken measures to determine if McGee is infected with COVID-19. We have also taken steps to ensure our officers' health has not been compromised. The offender's actions towards our officers is uncalled for,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
