Valdosta police seek suspect in three business robberies

VALDOSTA — Police are asking the public’s help in finding an armed robbery and kidnapping suspect accused of striking the same business three times.
At about 5:30 a.m., July 7, 2020, police responded to business on Gornto Road on a 911 call for an armed robbery, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The victim said an unknown man came into the business and grabbed money from the cash register. The suspect took the victim from the business against his will while producing a firearm and demanding property from him, the statement said.
At 1:47 a.m., Sept. 23, police responded to another robbery at the same business. The victim reported that an unknown man produced a firearm and demanded money, according to the statement.
At 3:42 a.m., Nov. 3, police headed to the business in response to a third armed robbery. The victim reported an unknown man entered the business and demanded money while pointing a firearm at her. The suspect forced the victim to leave the business with him. The victim was able to get out of the offender’s car and flee on foot, the statement said.
No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.
Detectives have identified that all three of these cases are related. Detectives identified the offender as Steve Vincent Major, 49, of Valdosta, and arrest warrants have been obtained for four felony counts of armed robbery, two felony counts of kidnapping, one felony count of aggravated assault and three felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the police statement said
The police department asks for the public’s assistance in locating Major. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they should call 911 immediately, according to the statement issued by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.