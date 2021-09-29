Valdosta police seek murder suspect

VALDOSTA — Police want the public’s help in locating an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect.
At about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, officers headed to the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue after E911 received calls about a shooting.
Police found Ronnie Greer, 32, of Valdosta with a gunshot wound and began administering first aid.
Greer was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died, police said.
Detectives identified a suspect but have been unable to locate him, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Warrants were taken out against Torianto Markese Jackson, 31, on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the police statement said. Jackson and Greer knew each other, police said.
Jackson was last seen traveling with a female in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, silver in color, Georgia license plate RVX2595, police said. The car has a damaged front driver’s side quarter panel.
Police said anyone who knows where Jackson is should call 911 immediately; he is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Police ask anyone with information to call the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
