Valdosta police seek missing man

VALDOSTA — Police are searching for a Valdosta man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in months, a police statement said.
Walter Stanley Mintz Jr., 33, has not been in contact with family or friends since early February, the Valdosta Police Department said in a Facebook posting. He was reported missing earlier this month, the posting said.
Police described Mintz as a white male, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and usually wears a hat.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call VPD Detective Daniel Dutton, (229) 293-3110.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
