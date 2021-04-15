Valdosta police seek missing man

Walter Stanley Mintz Jr.

VALDOSTA — Police are searching for a Valdosta man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in months, a police statement said.

Walter Stanley Mintz Jr., 33, has not been in contact with family or friends since early February, the Valdosta Police Department said in a Facebook posting. He was reported missing earlier this month, the posting said.

Police described Mintz as a white male, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and usually wears a hat.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call VPD Detective Daniel Dutton, (229) 293-3110.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you