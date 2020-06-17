Valdosta police seek homicide suspects

VALDOSTA — Police are searching for two “armed and dangerous” suspects in a Sunday night homicide, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Police detectives obtained warrants Monday for Ivanson Xavier Davis, 24, of Valdosta on a charge of felony murder and Michael Jermaine Evans, 22, also of Valdosta on a charge of party to the crime of felony murder, according to the police statement released Wednesday.
The whereabouts of Davis and Evans are unknown, but they should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Police said anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Police identified the man killed as Tommie Simmons, 24, of Valdosta.
At 10:37 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of Hudson Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Officers provided first aid until EMTs arrived; the victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
