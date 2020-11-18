Valdosta police seek help finding missing person

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department is searching for a missing person, and wants the public’s help finding him.
Derrick Lashune Evans, 26, of Valdosta, has not been heard from him since Nov. 7, the police said in statement.
Evans is described as an African-American male, 5-foot-11 in height and weighing 198 pounds, with short, bright red/pink hair.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Evans, police ask they contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
