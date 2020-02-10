Valdosta police seek gunman in Saturday killing

VALDOSTA — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday in Valdosta.
At 6:54 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Nardo Street, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Police said they found a man identified as James Bivins Jr. with a gunshot wound to his torso. Emergency medical personnel took Bivins to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the police department.
Detectives and crime scene personnel said a large number of people had gathered in the area of Nardo Street and Summerlin Street; a fight broke out, resulting in gunfire and Bivins was hit.
No charges have been filed against anyone and detectives are working with the district attorney’s office, the VPD report reads.
"This is a tragic incident, but when these individuals began shooting guns in this crowd, we are grateful that there was no one else seriously injured," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
If anyone has any information, they are being encouraged to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
