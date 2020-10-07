Valdosta police seek "armed and dangerous" murder suspect

VALDOSTA — Police are seeking an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a fatal Wednesday morning nightclub stabbing.
At 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to an East Hill Avenue night club after receiving several E911 calls about a stabbing, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday.
Police gave first aid to the victim, Artavious Allen, before EMS arrived and took him to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died, the statement said.
Detectives determined Allen had been involved in a fight inside the club which resulted in the stabbing.
Bernard Sanders Jr., 35, of Valdosta is wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, the police statement said. His location is unknown and police are asking the public’s help in finding him.
Sanders should be considered armed and dangerous, police said; if anyone sees him or knows where he is, they should not approach him but should call 911 immediately, police said
“Our thoughts go out to Mr. Allen’s family during this time. We hope that someone comes forward with the whereabouts of Sanders, so he can be taken into custody and help us provide answers to Mr. Allen’s family,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.