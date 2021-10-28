VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is advising residents to be wary of catalytic converter theft.
This is a response to a slew of catalytic converter thefts reported throughout the city in recent weeks. However, this has been a national issue since March 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Catalytic converters are devices that look like a small muffler with the exhaust system and are usually placed on the underside of vehicles. They are designed to convert hazardous exhaust gases emitted from a vehicle into less harmful gases.
Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as platinum and rhodium; thieves steal the auto part as recyclers pay $50-$250 per converter.
VPD sent out a public service announcement, giving four tips to help combat a potential theft:
– Park in a garage or secured parking area.
– Install bright, motion sensor lights to dissuade potential thieves.
– Park fleet vehicles in secured, alarmed and well-lit areas that are under video surveillance.
– Always lock vehicles and set alarms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.